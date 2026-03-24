Daylight Devastation: Lviv Under Attack as Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Historic Center

A rare Russian drone offensive in broad daylight targeted the city of Lviv, Ukraine, leaving three dead and numerous others injured, marking a significant shift from Russia's usual nighttime aerial assaults.

The historic center of Lviv, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffered damage, particularly the Bernardine monastery, raising grave concerns about the preservation of cultural landmarks amid ongoing conflict.

Ukraine's air force reported an unprecedented 1,000 drone launches by Russia since Monday evening, indicating a change in strategy. As daylight strikes caused chaos and fear, local and global attention on the safety of historical and civilian areas intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)