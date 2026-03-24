Daylight Devastation: Lviv Under Attack as Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Historic Center
A rare daytime drone assault by Russia targeted Lviv, Ukraine, killing three and injuring dozens, in a shift from usual nocturnal attacks. Historic sites were damaged, including the UNESCO heritage Bernardine monastery. Ukraine's air force reported nearly 1,000 long-range drones launched since Monday evening.
A rare Russian drone offensive in broad daylight targeted the city of Lviv, Ukraine, leaving three dead and numerous others injured, marking a significant shift from Russia's usual nighttime aerial assaults.
The historic center of Lviv, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffered damage, particularly the Bernardine monastery, raising grave concerns about the preservation of cultural landmarks amid ongoing conflict.
Ukraine's air force reported an unprecedented 1,000 drone launches by Russia since Monday evening, indicating a change in strategy. As daylight strikes caused chaos and fear, local and global attention on the safety of historical and civilian areas intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)