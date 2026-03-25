Leadership Changes at Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa, a prominent telecom group, has announced a pivotal change in its leadership. Sunil Bharti Mittal, currently serving as chair, will step down from his role in July. This transition marks a significant shift as Gopal Vittal, a respected industry veteran and current GSMA chair, is set to assume the position.

This leadership transition is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to Airtel Africa as the company positions itself for future growth. The announcement was made by the London-listed company on Wednesday, highlighting a strategic decision aimed at fortifying its governance structure.

In a related move, the company is also appointing Shravin Bharti Mittal as the new deputy chair. These changes reflect Airtel Africa's commitment to strengthening its leadership team to better navigate the evolving telecom landscape.