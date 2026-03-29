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Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

In a nationwide movement labeled 'No Kings' rallies, people across the U.S. protested against President Trump's administration. Highlighted by events in Los Angeles and New York, the demonstrations included music, speeches, and cultural expressions. Bruce Springsteen headlined in Minnesota, voicing support for immigration policy victims. Protests remained largely peaceful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:28 IST
Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies
No Kings' protest in New York (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping demonstration of dissent, people from various corners of the United States filled streets and squares as part of 'No Kings' rallies targeting President Donald Trump's policies. New Yorkers thronged Times Square, while similar protests erupted in numerous cities, both major and small, across the nation.

The rallies, marked by sign-waving and chanting, featured vibrant cultural expressions. In San Francisco, demonstrators marched from Embarcadero Plaza to Civic Center Plaza, united under a plethora of causes from supporting Ukraine to advocating for transgender rights.

A major highlight was in St. Paul, Minnesota, where icon Bruce Springsteen performed, lauding the state's resilience while commemorating the lives of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, victims of federal immigration actions, whose deaths have ignited critique over national immigration policies. The protests, including verbal confrontations from Trump supporters in Florida, remained mostly peaceful, reflecting deep-rooted public opposition to ongoing government strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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