BJP Aims for Assam Hat-trick Under Sarma, Criticizes Congress Legacy
The BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims for a third consecutive government in Assam. The BJP national chief criticizes previous Congress administrations for prioritizing vote bank politics over development. Since 2016, the BJP claims improved governance has transformed Assam into a state of opportunities.
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The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aspires to establish a third consecutive government in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, party chief Nitin Nabin declared at an election rally.
Nabin criticized the previous Congress governments, accusing them of focusing on vote bank politics instead of prioritizing the state's development. He emphasized that under BJP's rule since 2016, Assam has witnessed considerable progress.
Describing the transformation, Nabin asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has emerged as a land of opportunities, contrasting with the Congress era. The optimism for Assam's future is linked to BJP's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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