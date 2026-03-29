RCB's Record-Breaking Win Dedicates to Fans in IPL 2026 Opener

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) launched their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) journey in spectacular style, overcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in a thrilling season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB's captain, Rajat Patidar, dedicated the triumph to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede incident last year.

In a heartfelt video message shared on RCB's Instagram account, Patidar expressed, "This win, we dedicate to the 11 fans we lost last year." Facing a challenging total of 202, RCB achieved the remarkable feat in just 15.4 overs, the fastest 200-plus chase in IPL history, with 26 balls remaining. The chase was expertly guided by an unbeaten knock from Virat Kohli, who scored 69 off 38 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal's explosive 61 off 26 deliveries set an aggressive tone.

RCB's batting coach, Dinesh Karthik, reflected on the emotional atmosphere preceding the match, noting, "I must say it was pretty emotional at the start when we all stood, and the wind dropped silent. It was nice that we honoured them." He commended the passionate support from the fans, highlighting the motivation derived from their exuberant cheers. In the match, Jacob Duffy made a significant impact, reducing SRH to 29/3 with three crucial wickets as RCB's bowlers complemented the excellent batting.

(With inputs from agencies.)