Left Menu

RCB's Record-Breaking Win Dedicates to Fans in IPL 2026 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a record-breaking chase. Captain Rajat Patidar dedicated the win to fans lost in last year’s tragedy. The match saw stellar performances from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, setting the pace for a successful season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:26 IST
RCB's Record-Breaking Win Dedicates to Fans in IPL 2026 Opener
RCB captain Rajat Patidar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) launched their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) journey in spectacular style, overcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in a thrilling season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB's captain, Rajat Patidar, dedicated the triumph to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede incident last year.

In a heartfelt video message shared on RCB's Instagram account, Patidar expressed, "This win, we dedicate to the 11 fans we lost last year." Facing a challenging total of 202, RCB achieved the remarkable feat in just 15.4 overs, the fastest 200-plus chase in IPL history, with 26 balls remaining. The chase was expertly guided by an unbeaten knock from Virat Kohli, who scored 69 off 38 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal's explosive 61 off 26 deliveries set an aggressive tone.

RCB's batting coach, Dinesh Karthik, reflected on the emotional atmosphere preceding the match, noting, "I must say it was pretty emotional at the start when we all stood, and the wind dropped silent. It was nice that we honoured them." He commended the passionate support from the fans, highlighting the motivation derived from their exuberant cheers. In the match, Jacob Duffy made a significant impact, reducing SRH to 29/3 with three crucial wickets as RCB's bowlers complemented the excellent batting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

 United Arab Emirates
2
Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

 India
3
New Facilities Unveiled at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport

New Facilities Unveiled at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport

 India
4
Afghanistan's Battle with Extreme Weather: A Costly Toll

Afghanistan's Battle with Extreme Weather: A Costly Toll

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026