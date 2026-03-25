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No Tariff Hike: Andhra Pradesh's Power Promise for FY27

Andhra Pradesh government will bridge a Rs 1,718 crore revenue gap preventing any consumer tariff increases for FY2026-27. APERC approved Rs 15,790 crore against DISCOMs’ proposed Rs 17,508 crore. Government support ensures 1.13 crore domestic and 22 lakh agricultural consumers remain unaffected by tariff hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:31 IST
No Tariff Hike: Andhra Pradesh's Power Promise for FY27
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The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has announced that the state government will step in to bridge a revenue gap of Rs 1,718 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. This intervention ensures no increase in electricity tariffs for any consumer category across the state, alleviating financial burdens.

According to the Secretary of APERC, P Krishna, three power distribution companies (DISCOMs) had initially proposed a total revenue gap of Rs 17,508 crore for FY27. However, the commission approved a reduced figure of Rs 15,790 crore. The government's commitment aims to protect consumers from any additional financial strain.

The state's assistance guarantees that 1.13 crore domestic consumers will not face higher tariffs, while 22 lakh agricultural consumers will continue receiving free power supply. This move is part of the government's effort to shield consumers from potential hardships caused by increased electricity charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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