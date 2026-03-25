Power Ministry Push for Full-Capacity Coal Plant Operation to Meet Summer's Demanding Power Needs

The Power Ministry has mandated that coal-based thermal power plants operate at full capacity for three months starting April 1, in response to an estimated peak electricity demand of 270GW this summer. This directive was communicated through letters invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a soaring power demand, set to surpass previous highs. Government estimates indicate a peak demand prediction of 277GW for summer 2025, eclipsing last year's record of approximately 250GW in May 2024.

This move, affecting about 15 imported coal-based thermal power projects, aims to maintain stable power availability. The Ministry noted that Tata Power's Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and other entities are signing supplementary power purchase agreements to support this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)