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Risk Appetite and Recovery: Euro Zone Bonds Rebound Amid Oil Price Drop

Euro zone bond yields fell, with significant recovery in Italian bonds due to a revival in risk appetite as oil prices decreased. This shift follows airstrikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, impacting financial markets. Interest rates are under scrutiny as the market anticipates possible ECB policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:55 IST
Risk Appetite and Recovery: Euro Zone Bonds Rebound Amid Oil Price Drop
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Euro zone bond yields took a downturn on Wednesday, with Italian bonds leading the recovery, as traders' risk appetite revived thanks to falling oil prices. Germany's 10-year Bund yield, considered the euro zone benchmark, dropped by 6.4 basis points to 2.95%, while Italy's 10-year yield fell 10.4 basis points to 3.83%.

Italian bond yields had previously surged by nearly 60 basis points following the U.S. and Israel's airstrikes on Iran on February 28, compared to a 32 basis point increase for German Bunds. Italy's high dependence on fossil fuel imports from Iran was a key factor. Kenneth Broux, from Societe Generale, attributed the yield movements to traders buying back underperforming assets.

Further airstrikes and Iran's military rejecting U.S. peace negotiations have continued to affect financial and energy markets. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell by 5.3% to about $98.8 per barrel. ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted at potential policy tightening if inflation from the energy crisis persists. Markets are speculating on a possible 25 basis point rate hike in the ECB's next meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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