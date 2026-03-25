India-US Deepen Defence Ties at Strategic Policy Meeting

India and the United States on Wednesday engaged in pivotal discussions aimed at strengthening their defence partnership during the 18th Defence Policy Group meeting in New Delhi. Led by India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, the dialogue highlighted ongoing defence agreements, notably involving India's plans to procure an additional six P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence outlined that the meeting focused on reviewing existing initiatives, identifying key priorities for the co-development and co-production of defence equipment, and reinforcing commitments to enhance military collaborations. These include joint exercises, training visits, and strategic exchanges, underlining the robust military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

Significant discussions also centered on the procurement of Excalibur precision-guided artillery ammunition, a deal valued at approximately Rs 300 crore through the emergency procurement route. India urged U.S. officials to expedite the delivery of these precision-guided shells to its army. Furthermore, negotiations for acquiring Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and six additional P-8I aircraft, a deal worth Rs 30,000 crore for the Indian Navy, were spotlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)