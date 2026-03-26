The Ripple Effect of Trump's Tariffs: A Closer Look at Economic Impact
A Brookings Institution paper reveals that Trump's tariffs minimally impacted U.S. economic output but significantly increased federal revenue and contributed to U.S.-China trade decoupling. The tariffs shifted import origins and had negligible effects on manufacturing employment and trade deficits, with many benefits of recent trade agreements still uncertain.
A recent study by the Brookings Institution has shed new light on the impact of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the research, while the tariffs had a minimal effect on the nation's economic output, they substantially boosted federal revenue and deepened the trade decoupling between the United States and China.
Conducted by economists Pablo Fajgelbaum from UCLA and Amit Khandelwal from Yale, the study highlighted that the net welfare impact on the U.S. economy ranged between adding 0.1% and subtracting 0.13% of GDP. Key findings include large transfers to producers from consumers and substantial tariff pass-through costs borne mostly by U.S. consumers.
In response to these tariffs, China's share of U.S. imports dramatically decreased. Despite this, the study notes no significant increase in U.S. manufacturing employment or a reduction in the trade deficit. It remains to be seen if recent trade agreements under the Trump administration will open foreign markets to American exports.
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