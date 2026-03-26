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Surge in Used EV Sales as Petrol Prices Soar Amid Iran Conflict

In response to spiking petrol prices due to the Iranian conflict, there is a notable increase in used electric vehicle sales throughout Europe. Online car platforms report a shift from combustion engines to EVs, spurred by increased costs at petrol stations, affecting consumer interests across several European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:33 IST
Surge in Used EV Sales as Petrol Prices Soar Amid Iran Conflict

European consumers are increasingly turning to used electric vehicles (EVs) as petrol prices rise, driven by the ongoing conflict in Iran. This surge is being reported by online car platforms, which are observing a shift away from traditional combustion engines.

The war in Iran, erupting on February 28, has significantly impacted oil supply routes, causing a 12% increase in petrol costs within the EU. This price hike is leading to a substantial spike in interest and sales of EVs on platforms like Finn.no and Aramisauto.

The ripple effect of high petrol prices is evident across Europe, with notable increases in EV inquiries in countries such as France, Romania, and Portugal. This trend highlights a broader transition towards fuel-efficient vehicles, accelerated by recent geopolitical tensions and economic factors.

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