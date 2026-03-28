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Tragedy Strikes: Journalists Killed in Israeli-Lebanon Conflict

An Israeli strike on a media car in southern Lebanon resulted in the tragic deaths of at least two Lebanese journalists, as reported by Lebanon's Al Manar TV. The Israeli military has not yet provided a comment regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Journalists Killed in Israeli-Lebanon Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli military strike targeted a media vehicle in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of at least two Lebanese broadcast journalists, according to Lebanon's Al Manar TV.

The incident was reported on Saturday, raising concerns over the safety of journalists operating in conflict zones.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement or respond to the reports of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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