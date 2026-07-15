Haryana's Hydrogen Train: A Green Leap Towards Viksit Bharat

The newly launched Hydrogen Train in Haryana symbolizes India's push toward green energy and technological advancement. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the initiative promises to boost environmental protection and economic growth, marking a significant step towards realizing the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:57 IST
Haryana's Hydrogen Train: A Green Leap Towards Viksit Bharat
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state is set to unveil its first Hydrogen Train on July 17, marking a significant step in India's journey from 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship, the initiative exemplifies India's ongoing transition towards a Viksit Bharat, leveraging modern technology and green energy on the path to self-reliance. The hydrogen-powered train not only represents a new mode of transportation but also symbolizes the nation’s innovative thinking and technological advancements.

This pioneering project is integral to promoting environmental protection and economic prosperity, offering a fresh identity for Haryana in advanced railway technology. By driving development and employment opportunities in Jind and surrounding areas, it underscores the local government's commitment to realizing the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India.

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