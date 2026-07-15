Haryana's Hydrogen Train: A Green Leap Towards Viksit Bharat
The newly launched Hydrogen Train in Haryana symbolizes India's push toward green energy and technological advancement. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the initiative promises to boost environmental protection and economic growth, marking a significant step towards realizing the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state is set to unveil its first Hydrogen Train on July 17, marking a significant step in India's journey from 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship, the initiative exemplifies India's ongoing transition towards a Viksit Bharat, leveraging modern technology and green energy on the path to self-reliance. The hydrogen-powered train not only represents a new mode of transportation but also symbolizes the nation’s innovative thinking and technological advancements.
This pioneering project is integral to promoting environmental protection and economic prosperity, offering a fresh identity for Haryana in advanced railway technology. By driving development and employment opportunities in Jind and surrounding areas, it underscores the local government's commitment to realizing the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India.
ALSO READ
-
India Opens Eighth Auction of Critical Mineral Blocks
-
Semicon India 2.0 Sets Stage for India's Chip Manufacturing Future
-
Atmanirbhar Panchayat Drive Expands to 10 States with New Outreach
-
North East Sees Science Push with New Labs and Technology Growth
-
Centre Unveils ₹12,064 Crore Development Push for West Bengal