The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is under scrutiny after it provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). This decision has sparked a response from nine European Union countries, which have urged the EU to cut funding to sports bodies readmitting Russian and Belarusian athletes.

These countries, including Estonia, Denmark, and Finland, wrote to the European sports commissioner, stressing that organizations like the IOC, World Aquatics, and the International Fencing Federation should not receive EU funds. The IOC explained that the suspension was lifted after the ROC removed sports bodies in occupied Ukrainian territories from its membership.

An IOC spokesperson remarked that the decision is provisional and doesn't indicate a broader shift in its stance on Russia. The IOC also highlighted its ongoing commitment to upholding a values-based global sporting platform. Meanwhile, the Olympic Charter has been reinforced to ensure athletes are selected for both their sporting merit and their potential to promote peace.