BJP's Tarun Chugh Criticizes Opposition Amidst 'Mann Ki Baat'

During a press interaction in Amritsar, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched strong criticisms against the opposition as he tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. He reassured the nation that despite the ongoing Gulf tensions, India's fuel supply remains uninterrupted, urging citizens not to panic.

Chugh particularly targeted the Congress party and leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of crafting a 'manufactured environment of fear' within the country. He alleged that a conspiracy to undermine India is in play, influenced by foreign powers. Shifting focus to Punjab, Chugh questioned the governance under Bhagwant Mann's leadership, pointing to the rise in gangster activities and extortion, which he claims has instilled fear among citizens.

He further accused the local administration of corruption, citing reports of financial transactions for government positions, implying that the state's governance is progressively deteriorating. He concluded by expressing concerns over the law enforcement's reluctance to tackle these issues, which he believes is symptomatic of a failing state machinery. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)