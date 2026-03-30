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South Korea Secures First Russian Naphtha Import Post-Iran Conflict

South Korea's Industry Ministry has confirmed the import of Russian naphtha by a private company, marking the first such import since the Iran conflict began. The ministry, in collaboration with the foreign ministry, is working to ensure further supplies of the petrochemical feedstock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:19 IST
South Korea Secures First Russian Naphtha Import Post-Iran Conflict
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has confirmed the import of Russian naphtha by a local private company, according to statements made at a parliamentary meeting on Monday. This marks the first import of Russian naphtha since the onset of the Iran war.

The Industry Ministry, in concert with the Foreign Ministry, is striving to secure further supplies of the refined oil product, which is primarily used as a feedstock for petrochemical producers.

News of the import comes via South Korean media outlet News 1, underscoring the nation's efforts to stabilize its petrochemical industry amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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