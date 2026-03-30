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Bank Credit Surge: An Industrial Boom

RBI data indicates a significant increase in bank credit to industry, registering a 13.5% growth by February 28, 2026. The expansion, primarily in infrastructure and engineering sectors, reflects broader economic momentum. Credit to personal loans and agriculture also sees notable increase, contributing to an overall 14.3% rise in non-food bank credit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:24 IST
Bank Credit Surge: An Industrial Boom
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  • India

Bank credit to industry saw a significant surge, climbing 13.5% by February 28, 2026, compared to 7.5% in the same period last year, RBI data reveals.

This growth is fueled chiefly by sectors like infrastructure, engineering, and chemicals, pointing to an industrial boom.

The momentum in lending extends beyond industry, with the services sector experiencing a 16.3% rise and personal loans growing 15.2% year-over-year, signaling a robust economic recovery.

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