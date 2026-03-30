Bank Credit Surge: An Industrial Boom

Bank credit to industry saw a significant surge, climbing 13.5% by February 28, 2026, compared to 7.5% in the same period last year, RBI data reveals.

This growth is fueled chiefly by sectors like infrastructure, engineering, and chemicals, pointing to an industrial boom.

The momentum in lending extends beyond industry, with the services sector experiencing a 16.3% rise and personal loans growing 15.2% year-over-year, signaling a robust economic recovery.