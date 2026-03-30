Russia has pledged to continue its supply of energy resources to Cuba, as a Russian tanker recently delivered a significant shipment of oil to the island nation, according to the Kremlin.

The energy crisis in Havana has deepened following U.S.-led operations in Venezuela, which culminated in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3. The situation worsened with the introduction of U.S. tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba.

Despite these challenges, the Russian tanker faced no U.S. intervention during its voyage, an indication of the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. Meanwhile, Russia has bolstered security for its maritime operations, including providing naval escorts for vessels to enhance maritime safety and ensure the success of future deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)