India Ensures Uninterrupted Aviation Turbine Fuel Supply Amidst West Asia Crisis

Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu reassured the Rajya Sabha on Monday of India's robust supply of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis. He stated that the nation has secured an uninterrupted supply for 60 days, quelling concerns about shortages.

In response to queries regarding safety, Naidu emphasized the ministry's commitment by increasing audits across airlines, marking safety as their paramount focus. He highlighted that these audits are conducted multiple times to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Additionally, Naidu addressed concerns about emergency landings, stating that safety assessments determine the protocols for landings. The significance of proper safety checks is further underscored by mandatory inspections of the Boeing fleet's fuel control switch, adhering to directives following past aviation incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)