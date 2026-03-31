Left Menu

U.S. Balances Humanitarian Needs with Sanctions in Cuba

Amid reports of an energy crisis in Cuba, the White House clarified its position, saying there has been no formal change in U.S. policy toward Cuba despite allowing a Russian tanker to bring fuel to the island. The move, made on humanitarian grounds, does not indicate a shift in the stringent U.S. sanctions policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 02:23 IST
U.S. Balances Humanitarian Needs with Sanctions in Cuba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House confirmed on Monday that there has been no shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba despite allowing a sanctioned Russian tanker to deliver fuel for humanitarian reasons. According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, decisions on such matters will continue to be made on a case-by-case basis.

The U.S. maintains the authority to seize vessels that may violate current sanctions when approaching Cuba, following the decision to cut off Venezuela's oil exports to the island after Nicolas Maduro's ousting. President Trump threatened tariffs on nations exporting crude to Cuba.

Despite Cuba's fuel shortage and energy crisis, exacerbated by a lack of oil tankers, Russia's delivery of 100,000 metric tons of crude marks a significant development. Although President Trump expressed willingness to allow oil imports to aid the Cuban populace, official policy remains unchanged.

TRENDING

1
NASA begins two-day countdown to return to the moon with Artemis II astronauts, reports AP.

NASA begins two-day countdown to return to the moon with Artemis II astronau...

 Global
2
Undav's Heroics Lift Germany Over Ghana in Final Moments

Undav's Heroics Lift Germany Over Ghana in Final Moments

 Germany
3
Global Health Sector Faces Transformative Shifts with AI Innovations and Policy Changes

Global Health Sector Faces Transformative Shifts with AI Innovations and Pol...

 Global
4
Space Ambitions: NASA Leads Moon Race With Artemis Program

Space Ambitions: NASA Leads Moon Race With Artemis Program

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026