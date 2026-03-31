U.S. Balances Humanitarian Needs with Sanctions in Cuba
Amid reports of an energy crisis in Cuba, the White House clarified its position, saying there has been no formal change in U.S. policy toward Cuba despite allowing a Russian tanker to bring fuel to the island. The move, made on humanitarian grounds, does not indicate a shift in the stringent U.S. sanctions policy.
The White House confirmed on Monday that there has been no shift in U.S. policy toward Cuba despite allowing a sanctioned Russian tanker to deliver fuel for humanitarian reasons. According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, decisions on such matters will continue to be made on a case-by-case basis.
The U.S. maintains the authority to seize vessels that may violate current sanctions when approaching Cuba, following the decision to cut off Venezuela's oil exports to the island after Nicolas Maduro's ousting. President Trump threatened tariffs on nations exporting crude to Cuba.
Despite Cuba's fuel shortage and energy crisis, exacerbated by a lack of oil tankers, Russia's delivery of 100,000 metric tons of crude marks a significant development. Although President Trump expressed willingness to allow oil imports to aid the Cuban populace, official policy remains unchanged.
ALSO READ
U.S. Permits Russian Oil Shipment to Cuba Amid Energy Crisis
Trump Threatens Destruction in Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions and Energy Crisis
Zardari's Call to Action: Combating Price Surges Amidst Energy Crisis
Global Energy Crisis Triggered by Hormuz Closure Spurs Strategic Responses
Vietnam's Expanding Crude Oil Horizons