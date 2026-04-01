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Trump's Address: Iran Update at 9 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation regarding the situation with Iran. This was confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who announced the scheduled time for the address. The update will provide insights into the current U.S.-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:26 IST
Trump's Address: Iran Update at 9 PM
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver a significant update on the situation with Iran, addressing the nation at 9 PM Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced the upcoming address on X, detailing the timing as 0100 GMT on Thursday.

The address is anticipated to shed light on the evolving U.S.-Iran relations and present the government's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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