Earthquake Rumbles Through Greater Tokyo
A magnitude 5 earthquake shook the Greater Tokyo area on Wednesday, causing buildings to tremble but without triggering a tsunami warning. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the epicenter 50 kilometers deep in the Ibaraki region. No significant damages or injuries have been reported in the aftermath.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:57 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the Greater Tokyo region on Wednesday, according to local authorities. The tremor caused buildings in the capital to shake, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The Japan Meteorological Agency pinpointed the epicenter of the quake to be 50 kilometers deep in the Ibaraki region.
While the quake prompted alarm, initial reports indicate no significant damages or injuries have been sustained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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