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Sperm Whales' Birthing Prowess, NASA's Moon Mission & Tsunami Insights

The report covers three major science news: Sperm whales display teamwork during births, NASA's Artemis astronauts prepare for a moon mission, and satellite data enhances understanding of tsunami origins. These insights stem from marine behavioral studies, aerospace advancements, and satellite technology applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:26 IST
Sperm Whales' Birthing Prowess, NASA's Moon Mission & Tsunami Insights

Marine biologists have documented an incredible team effort in the birthing process of sperm whales, revealing how adult females assist new mothers in raising their calves above the water surface to take their first breaths. This ground-breaking observation, made off Dominica's coast, offers the most detailed account of cetacean birth practices in the wild.

In Florida, four astronauts including Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, are in the final stages of preparation for NASA's historic Artemis II mission to the Moon. Expected to launch as soon as April 1, this mission marks the first crewed lunar expedition in over 50 years.

New insights into tsunami origin and propagation have been gained through satellite observations by U.S. and French agencies. Following a notable earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, scientists are now better equipped to understand tsunamis, potentially enhancing predictive models for future seismic events at subduction zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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