Astronauts Prepare for Historic Moon Mission as Satellite Insights Reveal Tsunami Secrets

NASA's Artemis II mission enters its final preparation phase as astronauts arrive in Florida, poised for a historic Moon mission. The crew, consisting of NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, are set for potential April launch.

A joint satellite program by U.S. and French space agencies provides insights into early tsunami stages, following a significant earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula last year. Scientists are gaining a deeper understanding of how tsunamis initiate and spread.

The research underlines the importance of studying subduction zones, particularly where tectonic plates interact, to enhance predictive models of tsunamis and earthquakes. These findings are crucial for future safeguards against such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)