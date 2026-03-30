Suvendu Adhikari's 'Bhagwa Tsunami': BJP's Renewed Battle in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and a key BJP candidate, spearheaded a roadshow on Monday. He formally entered the fray by filing his nomination for the Bhabanipur and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also in attendance.

The 294-seat West Bengal Assembly will witness elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, following a tense campaign. Results will be declared on May 4. Encouraged by a 'bhagwa tsunami', Adhikari expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious, fueled by its symbolic lotus.

In the backdrop of the intense political matchup, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised for a rematch with Adhikari in Bhabanipur. Adhikari remains a formidable contender in Nandigram, where Banerjee faced defeat in 2021. The Trinamool Congress had previously dominated the 2021 state elections, securing 213 seats, while BJP's performance surged to 77 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)