Trump’s Fiery Warning to Iran: 'Power Plant and Bridge Day'

In an expletive-laden social media post, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the United States would target the nation's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The critical shipping lane has been effectively shut by Tehran following a sequence of attacks by the U.S. and Israel, escalating an already volatile situation.

Trump's announcement comes as the U.S. celebrated the rescue of two American pilots downed in Iran, with a news conference planned in the Oval Office on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)