Trump’s Fiery Warning to Iran: 'Power Plant and Bridge Day'
In a heated social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to target Iran’s infrastructure unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened. This comes after a month of heightened tensions due to U.S. and Israeli actions. Trump also announced a news conference following a U.S. military rescue in Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:38 IST
In an expletive-laden social media post, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the United States would target the nation's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.
The critical shipping lane has been effectively shut by Tehran following a sequence of attacks by the U.S. and Israel, escalating an already volatile situation.
Trump's announcement comes as the U.S. celebrated the rescue of two American pilots downed in Iran, with a news conference planned in the Oval Office on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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