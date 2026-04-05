Controversial Arrests Stir Tensions in U.S.-Iran Relations

U.S. federal agents have arrested relatives of the late Iranian military figure Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement issued by the State Department. Their lawful permanent resident status was revoked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are currently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The arrests have sparked controversy, with Iranian state media denying any familial ties to Soleimani.

This development occurs amid growing tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, and is seen as part of an intensified effort against Iran by the Trump administration, especially via deportation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)