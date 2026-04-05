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India's Groundwater Crisis: Urgent Call for Sustainable Management

India withdraws approximately 25% of the world's groundwater, with the Public Accounts Committee urging the Jal Shakti Ministry to curb excessive extraction. The committee highlighted issues of over-extraction, the need for sustainable management practices, and coordination with states for implementing groundwater management programs like Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:38 IST
India's Groundwater Crisis: Urgent Call for Sustainable Management
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India's groundwater usage has come under scrutiny, accounting for roughly 25% of global withdrawals. The Public Accounts Committee has urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to address this issue, emphasizing the need for sustainable management practices to curb excessive extraction and ensure the resource's long-term viability.

According to the committee's 41st report, India is the world's largest groundwater user, withdrawing an estimated 245 billion cubic metres. This accounts for about 80% of drinking water needs and 64% of irrigation requirements. Alarmingly, some regions have recorded extraction rates exceeding 100%, indicating a pressing need for sustainable water use prioritization.

The ministry has reported progress, noting a slight decline in groundwater extraction rates and an increase in 'safe' assessment units since their last evaluation. Key initiatives like Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Atal Bhujal Yojana aim to promote responsible groundwater management, while continuous assessments and new legislative measures are considered crucial for ongoing improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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