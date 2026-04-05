End of an Era: Elphinstone Road Bridge Dismantled
The historic Elphinstone Road Overbridge in Mumbai was dismantled after 113 years of service. It is one of several British-era bridges removed as part of Central Railway's infrastructure upgrades. The bridge's removal opens space for new subway lines under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.
- Country:
- India
The Elphinstone Road Overbridge in Mumbai, a crucial commuter link for over a century, was dismantled as part of the Central Railway's efforts to modernize urban transit and expand rail capacity in the city.
Originally spanning the Central Railway section since 1913, the dismantling of the bridge is a part of a larger move to replace aging infrastructure with a new double-decker road overbridge, enhancing both rail and road connectivity.
This significant operation, completed with minimal disruption during a special night block, illustrates the intricate coordination across multiple departments, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a bustling metropolitan transit system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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