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Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Stray Cattle Management with Rs 14.68 Crore Grant

Himachal Pradesh government allocates Rs 14.68 crore under Gopal Yojana for the maintenance of stray cattle in the 2025-26 fiscal. The grant aims to alleviate the impact of stray cattle on farming and road safety through enhanced cow shelter support and partnerships with NGOs and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Stray Cattle Management with Rs 14.68 Crore Grant
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the mounting issues of stray and destitute cattle, the Himachal Pradesh government has allocated a substantial Rs 14.68 crore under the Gopal Yojana for the 2025-26 fiscal year. This fund aims to ensure proper care, shelter, and well-being of abandoned cows across the state, officials reported on Sunday.

The government recognizes the serious challenges posed by stray cattle, particularly the damage they inflict on standing crops, resulting in significant losses for farmers. Consequently, the administration prioritized this issue by enhancing financial assistance for registered cow shelters and sanctuaries.

From October 1, 2025, the monthly grant has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per cow. The funds, distributed by the Himachal Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog, are designed to improve cattle care and ultimately encourage farmers to resume agricultural activities, while also reducing road accidents linked to stray cattle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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