Trump Predicts Iran Deal by Monday

In a surprising revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding a possible deal with Iran, suggesting an agreement could be reached by Monday. Trump's statement was disclosed in an interview with Fox News.

According to the president, Iran has been engaged in negotiations, signaling potential progress in diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

This development has generated significant attention, hinting at a possible shift in international relations if an agreement is successfully finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)