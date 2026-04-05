Trump Predicts Iran Deal by Monday
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Fox News that a deal with Iran might be possible by Monday. According to Trump, Iran is actively negotiating to reach an agreement. This statement comes after his interview with the news network, raising discussions on potential diplomatic breakthroughs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:28 IST
In a surprising revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding a possible deal with Iran, suggesting an agreement could be reached by Monday. Trump's statement was disclosed in an interview with Fox News.
According to the president, Iran has been engaged in negotiations, signaling potential progress in diplomatic discussions between the two nations.
This development has generated significant attention, hinting at a possible shift in international relations if an agreement is successfully finalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)