A new poll reveals that Swiss voters are likely to reject a proposal advocating for a more restrictive form of neutrality, one that would deter cooperation with NATO or the imposition of economic sanctions.

The survey conducted by GFS Bern found that 54% oppose this constitutional change, while 42% are in favor. This comes ahead of a referendum scheduled for September 27.

The Swiss People’s Party backs the proposal, but government officials, including Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, warn it could isolate Switzerland and compromise national security.