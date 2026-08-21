Swiss Voters Lean Towards Rejecting Stricter Neutrality
Swiss voters are expected to vote against a proposal to cement a stricter form of neutrality, preventing cooperation with NATO or economic sanctions. A poll indicates that 54% oppose and 42% support the proposal. The Swiss government opposes, arguing it could isolate Switzerland and affect security.
A new poll reveals that Swiss voters are likely to reject a proposal advocating for a more restrictive form of neutrality, one that would deter cooperation with NATO or the imposition of economic sanctions.
The survey conducted by GFS Bern found that 54% oppose this constitutional change, while 42% are in favor. This comes ahead of a referendum scheduled for September 27.
The Swiss People’s Party backs the proposal, but government officials, including Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, warn it could isolate Switzerland and compromise national security.
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