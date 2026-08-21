Prince Harry Faces Hefty Legal Bill After Privacy Lawsuit Defeat

Prince Harry, alongside singer Elton John and other prominent figures, recently faced a legal setback when a high-profile privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher was dismissed in London's High Court. The court determined that allegations of unlawful activities, including phone hacking, were unsubstantiated.

Court proceedings reveal Harry might be liable for hefty legal bills, as the court decides whether he and other claimants must pay the publisher's costs on an indemnity basis. This decision could significantly escalate the amount owed, as the losing parties typically cover costs without the publisher needing to prove they were reasonable.

Expected to return to the UK soon, Harry's legal battles add a significant financial challenge to his relocation plans. The ongoing case highlights issues of privacy and media freedom, while raising questions about the prince's next legal moves.