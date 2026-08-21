Floridia: Europe's Heatwave Heart and a New Lockdown

Floridia, a town in Sicily, has become a symbol of Europe’s sweltering climate following the record-breaking temperatures in August 2021. With the mercury hitting 48.8 degrees Celsius, the region has been battered by relentless heatwaves.

These rising temperatures have pushed residents indoors, transforming vibrant community spaces into near ghost towns during the day. Notably, the revered 'pigghiari u frescu' tradition has been disrupted, turning everyday life into a quasi-lockdown experience.

The impact of climate change is glaringly visible in Floridia, with agriculture and beekeeping suffering significantly. The rising mercury has decimated bee populations, slashing honey production, and posing threats to biodiversity.