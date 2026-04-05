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Maharashtra's Farmers Face Devastation Due to Unseasonal Rains

Maharashtra, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, promises support to farmers suffering crop damage due to recent unseasonal rains. Over 1.22 lakh hectares affected, impacting wheat, gram, and fruit orchards in districts like Nashik and Jalgaon. Compensation surveys are underway to support affected agricultural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:09 IST
Maharashtra's Farmers Face Devastation Due to Unseasonal Rains
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured on Sunday that his government is committed to providing comprehensive assistance to farmers impacted by severe crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall.

The state's agricultural sector has been badly hit across 1.22 lakh hectares, including crucial farming districts such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Jalgaon. The adverse weather, accompanied by hailstorms and gusty winds, flattened crops like wheat and gram, and significantly affected fruit orchards.

Fadnavis emphasized ongoing relief efforts, indicating compensation will be furnished following detailed surveys. Officials have identified that the north and western regions, notably Marathwada and Vidarbha, along with Pune and Nashik, saw the most significant agricultural losses.

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