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Sunetra Pawar Assesses Unseasonal Rain Damage in Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar visited Baramati to evaluate damage from unseasonal rains. She engaged with farmers, understanding the crop losses in Pune district. Assuring government support, Pawar highlighted the large-scale damages and emphasized that relief measures will be expedited to assist the affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:54 IST
Sunetra Pawar Assesses Unseasonal Rain Damage in Baramati
Sunetra Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar took charge of assessing the impact of unseasonal rains in Baramati, reassuring farmers of government intervention. Over the weekend, Pawar personally visited the rain-stricken areas, identifying significant crop damage and pledging necessary relief measures.

During her tour, she empathized with farmers who reported extensive losses across the Pune district due to unexpected showers. Pawar underscored the gravity of the situation, promising that their concerns would reach the highest levels of authority for prompt action.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the state government stands in solidarity with its farmers, swiftly mobilizing efforts to deliver aid to those hit hardest by the recent hailstorms and gusty winds. Reports indicate severe crop losses spread over 1.22 lakh hectares across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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