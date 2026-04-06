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West Bengal Political Storm: Show-Cause Notice Issued in Judicial Officers' Gherao Incident

A show-cause notice has been issued to Malda's Additional District Magistrate for failing to report an incident where seven judicial officers were gheraoed. The notice highlights communication lapses during a critical period. Political tensions have risen as both BJP and TMC trade accusations ahead of West Bengal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:22 IST
West Bengal Political Storm: Show-Cause Notice Issued in Judicial Officers' Gherao Incident
An accused in Malda incident arrested (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, Malda's District Magistrate has served a show-cause notice to the Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) of West Bengal, following the gherao of seven judicial officers, including three women, on April 1. The notice, dated April 4, addresses Shaikh Ansar Ahmad's apparent "Serious lapse in duty" for failing to inform senior authorities about the situation in Kaliachak.

The document reveals that active communication with local officials indicated Ahmad was well-informed of the events. Critics charged him with failing to report the situation's severity during a critical five-hour window, hindering the administration's ability to take necessary action.

The political atmosphere has intensified as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) began probing the incident, with investigations underway at the offices of the Malda Superintendent of Police and Block Development Officer. The BJP and the TMC have seized upon the incident to attack each other, adding to the pre-election drama in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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