Bihar's Crackdown on Oil Companies: PNG Rollout Pressures Mount

Bihar's Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, has announced stern measures against oil companies failing to meet piped natural gas (PNG) rollout targets set by the government. His remarks came during a Crisis Management Group meeting addressing essential service availability amidst the West Asia conflict.

Amrit expressed dissatisfaction with the PNG rollout progress across the state, directing oil company representatives to accelerate operations. He underscored the importance of working in a 'mission mode' to meet established targets. Except in districts like Patna and Muzaffarpur, PNG connections remain below expectations due to technical barriers like land allocation.

The Chief Secretary ordered continuous progress monitoring and weekly reports. He also stressed the need for divisional commissioners and secretaries to inspect districts regularly. Additionally, the meeting discussed LPG cylinder supply issues, identifying significant backlogs in various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)