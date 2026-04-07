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Union Minister Unveils Safety and Agriculture Boosts in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the establishment of a doppler weather radar and a permanent seismological observatory in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance weather forecasting and earthquake monitoring. Additional projects include automated weather stations, development of an airstrip under the UDAN scheme, and promotion of cumin seeds under a local initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:55 IST
Union Minister Unveils Safety and Agriculture Boosts in Jammu and Kashmir
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday unveiled significant projects aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and promoting local agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir. This includes the installation of a doppler weather radar in Doda and a seismological observatory in Kishtwar, improving weather forecasting and earthquake monitoring capabilities.

During the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, Singh announced the completion of site selection for automated weather stations in Kishtwar. Additionally, the development of an airstrip under the UDAN scheme was discussed, with directives to expedite land acquisition.

The minister also reviewed a long-pending Saffron Park proposal and emphasized promoting cumin seeds under the 'One District One Product' initiative, suggesting cumin as a district signature souvenir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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