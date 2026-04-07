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Major IAS Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Key Appointments Announced

The Maharashtra government has announced a major reshuffle involving the transfer of 11 Indian Administrative Service officers. Key appointments include Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal as Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research, and Shweta Singhal as Special Resident Commissioner at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:56 IST
Major IAS Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Key Appointments Announced
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The Maharashtra government initiated a significant reshuffle on Tuesday, reallocating 11 Indian Administrative Service officers. According to the government order, Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal will transition to the role of Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research in Pune.

Previously, Mahiwal served as Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Farming Corporation. In New Delhi, Shweta Singhal has been designated as Special Resident Commissioner at Maharashtra Sadan, while Ruchesh Jaivanshi will step into Mahiwal's former position in Pune.

Additional appointments include Kanhuraj Bagate as Joint Managing Director of MAHADISCOM in Kalyan and Laxman Raut as Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board in Mumbai. This shake-up follows the government's transfer of 25 IAS officers last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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