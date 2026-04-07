Vasundhara Raje Advocates for Loyalty in Political Appointments
Radha Mohan Das Agrawal reaffirmed Vasundhara Raje's influence, advocating for loyal and dedicated individuals in political roles. With Rajasthan's BJP poised for changes, Raje emphasized the importance of rewarding steadfast party members. Agarwal also highlighted Congress's internal struggles, contrasting it with BJP's discipline and unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:57 IST
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In a significant declaration, BJP Rajasthan in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal hailed Vasundhara Raje as a popular leader who advocates for appointing capable and loyal party workers.
Speaking in Jaipur, Agrawal echoed Raje's sentiments, emphasizing that political appointments should prioritize those dedicated to the party's ideology over opportunists.
Highlighting Congress's internal discord, Agrawal argued their leadership struggles present a stark contrast to the BJP's robust organizational unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)