Vasundhara Raje Advocates for Loyalty in Political Appointments

In a significant declaration, BJP Rajasthan in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal hailed Vasundhara Raje as a popular leader who advocates for appointing capable and loyal party workers.

Speaking in Jaipur, Agrawal echoed Raje's sentiments, emphasizing that political appointments should prioritize those dedicated to the party's ideology over opportunists.

Highlighting Congress's internal discord, Agrawal argued their leadership struggles present a stark contrast to the BJP's robust organizational unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)