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Divided Destiny: RTC Asset Dispute Between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The division of RTC assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remains unresolved, causing a recent stand-off over the Bus Bhavan headquarters. Despite a government directive, tensions flared as Andhra officials protested Telangana's attempt to occupy part of the premises, leading to a call for compromise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:55 IST
Divided Destiny: RTC Asset Dispute Between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The unresolved division of State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) assets has reignited tensions between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, years after the 2014 bifurcation. The epicenter of the current stand-off is Bus Bhavan, the RTC headquarters.

Recently, the commercial taxes department of Telangana attempted to occupy the vacant floors of Block A based on a government directive. However, this action was met with protests by Andhra Pradesh RTC officials, who claimed they were not consulted about the move.

In response, Andhra officials locked and sealed the premises, leading to a formal letter to Telangana urging a halt to the occupation. The dispute highlights ongoing complexities in asset division, a matter still being deliberated in the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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