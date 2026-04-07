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Delhi High Court Stays Age Cap for NSD Admissions

The Delhi High Court halted the 30-year age limit for National School of Drama admissions, allowing older applicants to pursue a career in acting. Justice Jasmeet Singh deemed the age restriction arbitrary, emphasizing that talent can flourish at any age, challenging its constitutional validity under fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:39 IST
Delhi High Court Stays Age Cap for NSD Admissions
Visual from outside the Delhi High Court premises (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi High Court has put a hold on the National School of Drama's (NSD) upper age limit of 30 years for its three-year diploma in dramatic arts, enabling applicants of any age to apply. This decision came after Justice Jasmeet Singh's preliminary hearing found the age cap potentially arbitrary and contrary to Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution.

Advocate Vivek Gurnani, representing the petitioners aged 34 and 42, argued against NSD's admission rule effective from July 1, 2026, which excluded them despite their qualifications and experience. The court highlighted that acting, a skill-based discipline, can be mastered at any stage in life, questioning the rational basis of the enforced age limit.

In an interim relief, the court suspended the contested age condition, allowing the petitioners to engage in the admission process irrespective of their age. The petition extends into broader constitutional challenges regarding age-based restrictions in educational fields, contending they unjustly disqualify capable candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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