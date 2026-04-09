Tragedy Uncovered: Forensic Challenges in Iran

Iran's forensic chief has disclosed a report stating that more than 3,000 people lost their lives in a conflict that erupted on February 28. The chilling statistic was shared with state media on Thursday.

The official further revealed that a staggering 40% of the deceased required forensic examination to ascertain their identities. This process is critical for ensuring that the bodies are accurately identified and returned to their grieving families.

The report highlights the immense challenges faced by forensic teams amid such tragedies, as families desperately await closure on the fates of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)