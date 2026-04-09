Antonio Conte, the dynamic football coach famed for his brief tenures, is contemplating a swift exit from Napoli less than a year after leading the team to a Serie A triumph. His attention is now drawn to the prospect of coaching Italy's national team, a role he has held before.

Despite Napoli's current form, obstacles remain as they chase Inter Milan in the title race. Conte has voiced a realistic outlook, acknowledging the challenges ahead and doubting the possibility of another championship this season.

Outside the league, Italian football faces turbulence with leadership changes in the football federation and discussions about strategies to rejuvenate the national squad, with some proposing mandatory youth inclusion in Serie A lineups.