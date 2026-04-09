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Conte's Next Move: Navigating Coaching Challenges

Antonio Conte, known for his short stints at clubs, ponders a departure from Napoli after winning their Serie A title. With the Italian national team coach position vacant, Conte is positioning himself for a return. Meanwhile, Napoli's league ambitions face strong competition from Inter Milan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:54 IST
Conte's Next Move: Navigating Coaching Challenges
  • Country:
  • Italy

Antonio Conte, the dynamic football coach famed for his brief tenures, is contemplating a swift exit from Napoli less than a year after leading the team to a Serie A triumph. His attention is now drawn to the prospect of coaching Italy's national team, a role he has held before.

Despite Napoli's current form, obstacles remain as they chase Inter Milan in the title race. Conte has voiced a realistic outlook, acknowledging the challenges ahead and doubting the possibility of another championship this season.

Outside the league, Italian football faces turbulence with leadership changes in the football federation and discussions about strategies to rejuvenate the national squad, with some proposing mandatory youth inclusion in Serie A lineups.

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