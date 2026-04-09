Kerala Governor Urges Voters to Fulfill Their Duty
Governor Rajendra Arlekar of Kerala exercised his right to vote and urged the public to participate actively in the Kerala Assembly elections. Voting took place at Jawahar Nagar, where Arlekar expressed happiness and optimism for the election outcome. All 140 constituencies began voting at 7 am.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar cast his vote on Thursday and encouraged the public to participate actively in the election process. Arlekar voted at the Jawahar Nagar polling booth in Vattiyoorkavu constituency and described his enthusiasm about voting in a Kerala Assembly election for the first time.
Expressing his hope for the election, the governor stated, "Hoping that good people get elected. The government we want will come, and there is no doubt about that." He emphasized the importance of exercising one's voting rights.
Polling across all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 7 am, marking a significant decision-making moment for the electorate, potentially influencing whether the ruling LDF secures a third term, the UDF makes a comeback, or the BJP changes the status quo in this typically bipolar contest.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Governor
- Rajendra Arlekar
- Assembly election
- Jawahar Nagar
- polling booth
- voting
- LDF
- UDF
- BJP
ALSO READ
A Wedded Commitment: Voting Before Vows in Kerala
Nitin Nabin's Call to Action: Voting for Progress in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry
Tragedy Strikes Voter: Man Passes Away Post-Voting
Assembly polls: Amid tight security, voting begins across Puducherry, in its enclaves including Karaikal.
Voting for Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland begins amid tight security: Official.