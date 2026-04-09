Kerala Governor Urges Voters to Fulfill Their Duty

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar cast his vote on Thursday and encouraged the public to participate actively in the election process. Arlekar voted at the Jawahar Nagar polling booth in Vattiyoorkavu constituency and described his enthusiasm about voting in a Kerala Assembly election for the first time.

Expressing his hope for the election, the governor stated, "Hoping that good people get elected. The government we want will come, and there is no doubt about that." He emphasized the importance of exercising one's voting rights.

Polling across all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 7 am, marking a significant decision-making moment for the electorate, potentially influencing whether the ruling LDF secures a third term, the UDF makes a comeback, or the BJP changes the status quo in this typically bipolar contest.