Combating Climate Challenges: J&K's Push for Precision Agriculture

Highlighting the escalating impact of erratic weather on agriculture, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the increasing unpredictability of farming. Farmers have been facing losses due to untimely rainfall and extreme weather events, he noted.

During the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurship in Precision Vegetable and Floriculture Farming in Jammu—developed under NABARD—Abdullah praised the rapid establishment of high-tech infrastructure. Stressing governmental responsibility, he advocated for measures like crop insurance and assured irrigation to support farmers.

Abdullah emphasized the need for assured water supply and high-quality plant material, insisting these would significantly boost farmer incomes and agricultural outputs. He urged the replication of similar facilities across districts to provide timely access to premium seeds and materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)