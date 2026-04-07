Punjab Battles Unpredictable Weather: Massive Crop Damage Reported

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced that recent heavy rains and hailstorms have wreaked havoc on crops, impacting over 1.25 lakh acres in the state. The worst-hit areas include Fazilka, Muktsar, and Bathinda, where massive crop losses are reported.

Khudian assured affected farmers of compensation, emphasizing the state's support during this crisis. More than 500 agriculture department officials have been mobilized to assess crop damage in seven districts, coordinating closely with the revenue department to ensure efficient execution of the 'Special Girdawari' crop loss assessment.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the damage evaluation, promising assistance. Farmers and opposition leaders have called for urgent compensation, with appeals to the central government for a special support package.

(With inputs from agencies.)