Uproar in Bharatia: Liquor Shop Sparks Village Protest

In a dramatic turn of events, nine villagers, including women, were apprehended and jailed for allegedly vandalizing a newly opened liquor shop in Bharatia village. This incident has ignited a widespread protest, drawing long-standing tensions around alcohol sales to the fore.

Authorities revealed that on Monday, villagers stormed the government-sanctioned store, breaking liquor bottles and disabling security cameras in outright defiance. The crowd, comprising men and women, vehemently opposed the outlet's presence, accusing it of fostering poor social habits and contributing to youth negligence towards work.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation, analyzing CCTV and video footage to identify further suspects involved in what they describe as a premeditated act of vandalism. As the village's discontent grows, calls for the store's relocation intensify. The police pledged further arrests as part of their continuing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)