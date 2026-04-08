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Uproar in Bharatia: Liquor Shop Sparks Village Protest

A protest in Bharatia village led to the arrest of nine individuals, including women, for allegedly vandalizing a liquor shop. Villagers claim the store disrupts the social fabric, urging its relocation. Police are reviewing footage to identify more involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:17 IST
Uproar in Bharatia: Liquor Shop Sparks Village Protest
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In a dramatic turn of events, nine villagers, including women, were apprehended and jailed for allegedly vandalizing a newly opened liquor shop in Bharatia village. This incident has ignited a widespread protest, drawing long-standing tensions around alcohol sales to the fore.

Authorities revealed that on Monday, villagers stormed the government-sanctioned store, breaking liquor bottles and disabling security cameras in outright defiance. The crowd, comprising men and women, vehemently opposed the outlet's presence, accusing it of fostering poor social habits and contributing to youth negligence towards work.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation, analyzing CCTV and video footage to identify further suspects involved in what they describe as a premeditated act of vandalism. As the village's discontent grows, calls for the store's relocation intensify. The police pledged further arrests as part of their continuing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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