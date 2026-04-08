RBI Affirms Robust Governance Amid HDFC Bank Leadership Changes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that its supervision of HDFC Bank has not revealed any governance or ethical deficiencies. This follows the unexpected resignation of HDFC Bank's former chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, which was reportedly due to unresolved ethical differences, leaving board members 'baffled.'

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra confirmed that regular checks, including a review of board meeting minutes, showed no need for regulatory changes. He emphasized that the banking system remains strong and ethical, with RBI open to future rule revisions if necessary.

Additionally, Deputy Governor Swaminathan J noted recent fraud incidents at IDFC and Kotak Mahindra Banks as isolated, not warranting systemic rule changes. The central bank assured stakeholders of the banking sector's resilience and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)